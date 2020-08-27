Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Monday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem. Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Cameron Friesen are scheduled to speak.

On Sunday, the province reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 in Winnipeg.

Officials also warned of possible COVID-19 exposures at two Winnipeg schools — John Pritchard School in North Kildonan and Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute in the West End.

On Friday, the first probable cases of COVID-19 on First Nations in Manitoba were announced: one on Fisher River Cree Nation and another two on Peguis First Nation.

Both First Nations set up rapid COVID-19 testing stations for close contacts and those experiencing symptoms.

As of Monday morning, Canada has 136,972 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 120,564 of those as recovered or resolved.

