16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, including 14 in Winnipeg
Worker at Flin Flon personal care home tested positive over weekend, health region confirms
There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday, according to a provincial press release.
That brings the total number of active cases in the province to 404, while 945 people have recovered.
Of the new cases, 14 are in Winnipeg, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health region and one is in the Southern Health region.
Public health offiicals say several of the Winnipeg cases are close contacts of known cases and are not linked to any current outbreaks.
The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate — a rolling average of the tests that come back positive — is 1.3 per cent.
The Northern Health region confirmed Wednesday a health-care worker at the Northern Lights Manor personal care home in Flin Flon, Man. tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
"The worker immediately began self-isolating and is recovering at home. It has been confirmed that the worker did not work any shifts during the infectious period," said a spokesperson for the health region.
Visits are suspended at the personal care home, although the risk to residents and staff are "extremely low," the spokesperson said.
Possible exposure over four days at Winnipeg Tim Hortons
Officials are also warning of a possible exposure to COVID-19 that may have occurred at a Winnipeg Tim Hortons earlier this month.
The exposure took place at the location on the corner of Portage Avenue at Westwood Drive between Sept. 2 and 5 at the following times, according to the province:
- Sept. 2 between 2:35 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Sept. 5 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The risk of anyone contracting the virus is low, but officials are asking anyone who attended the spot to be aware and get tested if they develop symptoms.
One of Brandon's two COVID-19 testing sites — the location at Keystone Centre — will close permanently this weekend. Those who need to be tested are asked to go to the Brandon Town Centre site after Saturday.
On Tuesday, 653 tests were completed, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 149,188.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, announced 11 new cases on Tuesday, as well as a growing numbers of cases stemming from outbreaks at personal care homes and health-care centres in the province.
It also came to light that a COVID-19 outbreak in March at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre led to the deaths of two patients.
The deaths were revealed in an epidemiology report that was completed in July but made public last week — nearly five months after the outbreak.
On Wednesday, Canada had 133,897 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 117,701 of those as recovered or resolved.
Latest local news
- 'A teaching moment': Manitoba academics join hundreds in Scholar Strike for Black Lives Canada
- So, how did it go? Kids tell us how their first day back to school actually went
- Pandemic boosts summer tourism for some Manitoba resorts
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.