Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

On Monday, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, and there were 412 active cases in the province.

Provincial data indicates more health-care workers are sick.

According to a new report on the week of Aug. 23 to 29, eight more health-care workers tested positive for COVID-19, including two nurses and six people who fall under the combined category, meaning the job isn't revealed because it may identify the individual.

Five of the workers got the virus from a close contact, while the other three are unknown transmission.

There were 132,498 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada on Tuesday. Provinces and territories listed 116,698 of those as recovered or resolved.

