18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba

There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday, a provincial news release says.

There are nine new cases in Winnipeg, seven in the Prairie Mountain Health region and two in the Southern Health region.

The cases from Prairie Mountain Health include two residents at the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre, where an outbreak was declared this weekend, the news release says.

That brings the total number of cases associated with the health centre to three patients and two health-care workers.

There are 459 active cases in Manitoba, while 759 people have recovered.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent. An additional 569 tests were completed on Monday.

In Winnipeg, there are roughly 18.9 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

The City of Brandon also announced two new positive cases within its ranks on Tuesday, a Brandon Fire and Emergency Services employee and a transit worker.

The city said in a news release the employees last worked on Aug. 19 and Aug. 6, respectively, and both are self-isolating.

These are the second and third positive cases within the municipality's workforce.

The province also announced everyone on school buses will have to wear a non-medical mask because passengers may be in close proximity for extended periods of time with no ability to physically distance from each other.

Previously this rule only applied to Grade 4 and older. It now includes all students, drivers and any other passengers on board.

There are more active cases of COVID-19 in the Prairie Mountain Health region than any other, and zero in the Northern Health region. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

All visitors to health-care facilities now must wear non-medical masks, including outpatients attending appointments at clinics within hospitals and health centres across the province.

The province also strongly encourages anyone visiting a primary health clinic and other locations providing health services to wear a non-medical mask, although they aren't required to.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, announced the province is reintroducing travel restrictions north of the 53rd parallel in light of the growing number of active cases in southern regions.

He also announced a new outbreak at the Fairview Personal Care Home in Brandon after a health-care worker tested positive for COVID-19.

There are two places in Brandon where the public could have been exposed to the virus, public health officials say.

The first is Warlock Tattoo, at 2324 Park Ave. in Brandon, Aug. 18 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 10:45 to 4 p.m.

The second is at East Side Mario's at 1570 18th St. in Brandon on Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m