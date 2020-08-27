Northern Manitoba travel restrictions to come back as 28 new cases of COVID-19 announced

Manitoba will reintroduce travel restrictions to the north effective Thursday after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the southern parts of the province, including 28 new cases announced Monday.

There are 13 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, seven in the Winnipeg health region, six in the Southern Health region and two in the Interlake-Eastern health region, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said.

Among the cases announced Monday, 14 are close contacts of previously announced cases and one was related to travel, Roussin said.

The active case count is now 469, the highest it's been in the province.

In the last seven days, public health officials haven't been able to determine the source of infection for 32 cases — 16 in Prairie Mountain Health, 14 in Winnipeg and two in Southern Health. Case investigations continue and are updated as more information is available.

A patient contracted the novel coronavirus while staying at Brandon Regional Health Centre's Assiniboine Centre, Roussin said. There are also two health-care workers sick with the virus at the centre, where an outbreak has been declared.

Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Monday, after two outbreaks were declared in the province on the weekend.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

On Sunday, public health officials reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Manitoba's total active cases to 462.

An outbreak was declared at the Brandon Regional Health Centre's Assiniboine Centre, which is connected to three cases.

It's the third site in Brandon to have declared a COVID-19 outbreak this week.

An outbreak was reported on Saturday at Hillcrest Place, a personal care home, after a health-care worker tested positive. Rideau Park Personal Care Home, where a case was announced Thursday, is the third site.

There were 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday.

Across Canada, there have been more than 128,100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

