No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba for 7th straight day

Manitoba has set a new record for the number of days without a new case of COVID-19 being reported in the province, with Tuesday marking the seventh day in a row with no new cases.

This is the first time since the initial cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on March 12 that the province has gone a full week without a new case.

The province twice before reached a six-day stretch without any new cases reported.

There are currently 11 active COVID-19 cases — down from 14 on Monday — and 307 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to a bulletin released by the province on Tuesday.

No one is in hospital with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Manitoba.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

Tuesday's bulletin also said the province is seeking feedback on possible personal care home visitation centres.

The centres would be intended to help provide quality visits with people in care homes, while ensuring that physical distancing is maintained and that visitors and residents have personal protective equipment.

The province also announced Tuesday the testing site in The Pas has been relocated to 320 Fischer Ave. It will be open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break at noon.

An additional 290 lab tests were performed in the province on Monday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 67,006.

Latest local news