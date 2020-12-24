People with COVID-19 were at north Winnipeg liquor store earlier this week

People who tested positive for COVID-19 were in a liquor store in Winnipeg's River East neighbourhood earlier this week, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is warning.

The Crown Corporation says the people were in the Bunn Creek Liquor Mart, which is on the corner of Henderson Highway and Bonner Avenue between Sunday Dec. 20 and Tuesday Dec. 22, according to a news release issued on Christmas Eve.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries would not say how many people tested positive, or whether they are employees at the Liquor Mart, but did say they wore masks in the store and practiced physical distancing.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the store has undergone additional and thorough disinfection, over and above the enhanced cleaning measures already in place," said Char Thompson, the public affairs coordinator.

She added that employees are required to self-screen for signs of COVID-19 before going to work.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is asking anyone with symptoms to immediately self-isolate and contact Health Links (204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257) for further advice on the need for testing.

