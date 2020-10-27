Worker at Keeyask Dam tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at the Keeyask Hydroelectric Project in northern Manitoba has tested positive for COVID-19, Manitoba Hydro confirmed on Tuesday.

The worker was isolated and has been transferred off-site, according to Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for the Crown corporation.

"Manitoba Health officials have been notified and are performing tracing and testing of close contacts, who have also been placed in isolation pending their test results as a precaution," Owen said in an email.

He says there are a number of protocols Manitoba Hydro has had in place throughout the pandemic.

Workers from within the province have to complete a screening questionnaire before coming to the site, which is about 710 kilometres north of Winnipeg. They also must self-screen every day at work, seek testing if they're symptomatic and self-isolate if they're a suspected COVID-19 case.

Workers coming from areas that are designated orange, or "restricted," according to the province's colour-coded pandemic response system, have their temperatures taken twice a day.

Those coming to site from out of the country, or areas east of Terrace Bay, Ont. have to self-isolate for 14 days before travelling to site.

Masks are mandatory in common areas, Owen said.

"We continue to work with public health officials to ensure all our pandemic protocols reflect the latest guidance in order to keep staff and members of neighbouring communities as safe as possible."