Winnipeg bylaw officers did 2,400 inspections for COVID compliance in past month

Winnipeg city bylaw officers have done just over 2,400 inspections of businesses and other locations in the city in the last month to make sure people are complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

In that time frame, 13 tickets have been issued, totalling $36,788 in fines, Jay Shaw, the head of the city's emergency management department, said at a news conference with Mayor Brian Bowman on Friday morning.

However, in the last week, no tickets have been issued to businesses or individuals for breaking public health orders, Shaw said.

Nine city bylaw officers have been working with the province to enforce public health orders. They've been focusing on making sure non-essential businesses are remaining closed or only selling essential items, he said.

Last month, all non-essential businesses were ordered to close until at least Dec. 11.

Those allowed to remain open can only sell essential goods, including winter clothing and pharmaceuticals, in store.

Non-essential goods, including books, toys and consumer electronics, can't be purchased in person, but can be delivered, or made available for curbside pickup of orders placed online or by phone.

Provincial fines for people who break public health rules are $1,296; businesses can be fined $5,000.

During Friday's news conference, Shaw also said that 117 city employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 20 are considered active. Forty-five city employees are currently self-isolating, Shaw said.

At this point cases among city staff have not created any service disruptions, he said, but there have been plans in place to avoid those situations.

"That's not to say that we won't have any. No one has a crystal ball, but we are doing our absolute best to make sure that we provide those services and that if we have failures, we have backup plans," he said.