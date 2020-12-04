Winnipeg bylaw officers did 2,400 inspections for COVID compliance in past month
13 tickets handed out, totalling $36,788 in fines; none in past week, says city's emergency management head
Winnipeg city bylaw officers have done just over 2,400 inspections of businesses and other locations in the city in the last month to make sure people are complying with COVID-19 restrictions.
In that time frame, 13 tickets have been issued, totalling $36,788 in fines, Jay Shaw, the head of the city's emergency management department, said at a news conference with Mayor Brian Bowman on Friday morning.
However, in the last week, no tickets have been issued to businesses or individuals for breaking public health orders, Shaw said.
Nine city bylaw officers have been working with the province to enforce public health orders. They've been focusing on making sure non-essential businesses are remaining closed or only selling essential items, he said.
Last month, all non-essential businesses were ordered to close until at least Dec. 11.
Those allowed to remain open can only sell essential goods, including winter clothing and pharmaceuticals, in store.
Non-essential goods, including books, toys and consumer electronics, can't be purchased in person, but can be delivered, or made available for curbside pickup of orders placed online or by phone.
Provincial fines for people who break public health rules are $1,296; businesses can be fined $5,000.
During Friday's news conference, Shaw also said that 117 city employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 20 are considered active. Forty-five city employees are currently self-isolating, Shaw said.
At this point cases among city staff have not created any service disruptions, he said, but there have been plans in place to avoid those situations.
"That's not to say that we won't have any. No one has a crystal ball, but we are doing our absolute best to make sure that we provide those services and that if we have failures, we have backup plans," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.