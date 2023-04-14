Manitoba reports no new COVID-19-related deaths for 4th consecutive week

Manitoba has not recorded a COVID-19-related death in nearly a month, according to the province's latest respiratory surveillance report.

The report, which covers the for the week of April 2-8, indicates the total number of deaths hasn't changed since the report for the week of March 5-11.

There was also a slight decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the latest reporting week, dropping to 53 admissions from 57 the week prior.

Intensive unit care admissions also dropped, from 10 during the week of March 26-April 1 to eight during the latest reporting week.

The weekly test positivity rate for COVID-19 increased to 16.1 per cent, up from 13.4 per cent the week before.

While overall, lab detection has decreased when compared to last fall, the COVID-19 incidence rate in people age 80 and up increased in the past week, according to the report.

Two outbreaks in long-term care facilities were reported during the latest week.

Wastewater surveillance data up to March 30 showed sustained COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg and Brandon, with levels lower than those in the fall of 2022, the report says.

There were 132 new cases of COVID-19 reported, which is a decrease of 11 from the week before, when there were 121 new cases. However, the true number of cases is much higher, as the province does not collect data from home tests.

Influenza activity continues to be low, with no new influenza-related hospital or ICU admissions and no new deaths reported. There were four influenza A cases reported, and one case of influenza B.

Other respiratory viruses are still circulating, the report says, with 21 respiratory syncytial virus cases reported, compared to 11 cases the week before.

The RSV test rate positivity rate rose to 1.7 per cent from one per cent during the week of March 26-April 1.