COVID-19-related ICU admissions up slightly in Manitoba

The province reported 21 COVID-19-related hospital admissions for the second consecutive week in its most recent respiratory illness surveillance data.

There were five intensive care unit admissions related to COVID-19 reported for the week of May 21-27 in data released Friday, which is two more than the previous report, which covered the week of May 14-20 .

There has been 405 deaths due to COVID-19 this year, the most recent report said, the same number reported last week.

The test positivity rate was similar to last week's report, moving down slightly to 10.1 per cent from 10.2 per cent.

There were 59 cases of COVID-19 detected, which is undercount because the province no longer does broad testing nor does it include home-based test results in its tallies.

There were two COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term-care facilities reported for the week, and a total of 260 in 2023. There has been a total of 108 COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals this year.

Influenza rates remain stable, with three new cases of Influenza A and four new cases of Influenza B.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, activity also remained stable, with one new case detected and a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent.