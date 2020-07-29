9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Friday, hospitalizations up 4

Manitoba public health officials are reporting nine additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday while four more patients are in hospital with the virus.

There are now 715 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 52 in intensive care.

Though hospitalizations from the virus remain high, public health officials said Friday there are some signs that admissions may have peaked or plateaued.

The province announced Friday that the current public health orders will be extended for at least another week, as Manitoba remains at the restricted or orange level under the province's pandemic response system.

There were 898 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests Friday, although that significantly undercounts the true number because the province has restricted access to testing. Many people with symptoms are given rapid tests and the province doesn't track those results.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 32.1 per cent, up from 30.6 per cent the day before.

The deaths reported Friday are:

A woman in her 60s from the Northern Health Region.

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Middlechurch Home.

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Middlechurch Home.

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Middlechurch Home.

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at West Park Manor Personal Care Home.

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre.

The province also released additional information about the 14 deaths from COVID-19 that were reported Thursday. They are:

A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region.

Three men in their 70s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Boyne Lodge.

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home.

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge personal care home.

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Brandon Regional Health Centre.

A woman in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Hillcrest Place.

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health, linked to the outbreak at Lions Prairie Manor.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 1,543.

New outbreaks have been reported at the Deer Lodge Centre in Winnipeg and the Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, outbreaks are now considered over at Grace Hospital (Unit 3 North) Health Science Centre (units GH4, GA3 and GA4) and Misericordia Health Centre (unit C6) in Winnipeg.

WATCH | Full news conference on COVID-19 | January 28, 2022: