Happy Halloween! How Winnipeg families are ringing in the holiday with coronavirus in mind

Manitoba families are planning on getting into the spooky spirit on Saturday, albeit with a lot of precautions in mind in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Winnipeg mother Elizabeth Dvergsten-Beauce, there won't be trick-or-treating, but there will still be dressing up.

"Just visiting our neighbours from a safe distance and saying hello with our costumes on," she told CBC News.

And just across the street, neighbour Tess Vincent says it's all about making the holiday feel a bit more normal in the midst of a lot of uncertainty and fear.

She's hoping her decorations will entertain those passing by.

Elizabeth Dvergsten-Beauce says she'll walk her kids down the street in their costumes and say hello to neighbours from a safe distance this Halloween. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

If people do come by to get candy, there's a cardboard chute she made to ensure the experience is contactless.

"I don't necessarily expect there to be too many people out, truth be told, so some aspects of it is more just to keep a sense of normalcy still. And that kind of goes hand in hand with the decorations, too, if people drive by and they get excited when they see it," Vincent said.

WATCH | Winnipeg Halloween Map shows off the spookiest set ups in the city

Meet the maker of the Winnipeg Halloween Map 1:55 Not only does Carol Cassell have a creepy front yard, but this Transcona resident has created the Winnipeg Halloween Map so you can check out all the decorated spooky spots in the city. 1:55

With the rising COVID-19 case count, Manitoba public health officials are calling for people to rethink their Halloween plans and be "COVID careful."

When it comes to trick or treating, only go out with your household, the province says. On top of that, wear a mask, keep a distance from others, knock on doors rather than ringing doorbells, and use hand sanitizer often.

For those handing out candy, the province advises people to wear a mask, give out pre-packaged candy and use tongs.

Those who are feeling ill should not participate in Halloween activities at all.

Even Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is planning to tone things down this Halloween, and he encourages parents to do the same.

"Consider staying home with your children like our family is going to be doing. We're still debating the movies we're going to watch, we've bought a tonne of junk food for our kids — and for their dad — and we're just going to be celebrating in a different way this year," Bowman told reporters on Friday.

"The safest way to ensure we don't see rising cases as a result of Halloween is to simply stay home."