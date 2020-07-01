No new cases of COVID-19 for Manitoba
No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Manitoba Wednesday.
Province will provide updated testing data, active case numbers on Thursday
The update means the total number of cases identified in the province is still 325, the province said on Twitter.
Testing data and the number of active cases will be updated Thursday.
On Tuesday, there was one new case of COVID-19 identified in the province, bringing the number of active cases to 18.
