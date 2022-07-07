Child under 10 among those admitted to Manitoba ICU with COVID-19, latest weekly report says

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 dropped in Manitoba as intensive care unit admissions rose slightly, the province's latest weekly report says.

The total number of deaths went up four to 2,047, according to the epidemiological report for the week of June 26 to July 2 . The week before the number of deaths increased by 18, to a total of 2,043.

The latest report also shows seven people with COVID-19 ended up in intensive care units that week, compared to five a week earlier. One of the people admitted to an ICU was a child under the age of 10, the report says.

A total of 46 people were admitted to hospital with the illness from June 26 to July 2 — the same number as the week before.

The province's weekly test positivity rate rose slightly to 11.5 per cent, after dropping to 10.9 per cent the previous week.

The report says the average daily number of specimens collected also dropped slightly to 244, down from 252 the week before, when it dropped from 340.

There were 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting week, compared to 157 the previous week. However, those are both undercounts of the true number of infections, because PCR testing — the only kind of test the province tracks — is limited to Manitobans who meet specific criteria .

Wastewater surveillance data for the city of Winnipeg as of June 28 indicates ongoing activity of COVID-19 with little change from the previous week.

The most recent wastewater sequencing trend report from the Public Health Agency of Canada, with data up to June 12, says the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants continue to be detected in samples collected in north, south and west Winnipeg — the three areas of the city where the samples are taken.

While samples in the north and west ends have shown low levels of the variants since they were first detected at the beginning of May, samples collected in the south end of Winnipeg in June revealed a moderate presence of BA.5, that report says.

Those variants are among the strains currently driving new surges in COVID-19 cases in Quebec and Ontario, health officials have said.

As of July 2, the number of eligible Manitobans who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was still 83.1 per cent.

The number of adults who had an additional dose rose to 55.2 per cent from 55.1 per cent the week before, the province's weekly report says.