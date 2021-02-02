Manitoba COVID-19 enforcement officers handed out 56 tickets last week — more than half of which were given to people not following gathering rules.

Enforcement officers handed 42 fines of $1,296 to individuals for "various offences" from Jan. 25-31, the province said in a news release Tuesday. Of those tickets, 31 were issued to people who gathered in homes or exceeded five-person limit outdoors.

In another development, another 14 tickets were issued to people who did not wear a mask inside a public place, the release said. The fine for not following the mask mandate is $298.

Enforcement officers also issued 159 warnings last week, it added.

Officers have issued 2,758 warnings and 899 tickets since enforcement began last April, resulting in more than $1.2 million in fines, the release said.

Manitobans are urged to follow public health messaging, such as proper hand hygiene, staying home when sick, practising physical distancing and wearing a mask when inside public places.

Anyone who wants to report compliance and enforcement issues can do so by visiting www.manitoba.ca/COVID19 and completing the reporting form, or calling 204-945-3744 or (toll-free) 1-866-626-4862 and pressing option three on the call menu.

