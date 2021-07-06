More than $33K in pandemic-related fines handed out in Manitoba last week

Thousands of dollars in fines were handed out last week to people breaching public health orders, the province said in a news release on Tuesday.

From June 28 to July 4, $33,810 worth of fines were handed out, the province said.

That includes 22 tickets of $1,296 each to individuals and one $5,000 ticket to the Superstore in Steinbach, Man.

Of the 22 $1,296 tickets, 13 were issued to individuals for gatherings in private residences or outdoors, eight were issued for failure to self-isolate and one was given to a sole proprietorship.

One ticket for $298 was given to a person who failed to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

Officials also handed out 58 warnings.

Conservation and park patrol officers, who enforce public health and state of emergency orders within provincial parks, issued four $1,296 tickets last week to people who didn't self-isolate, the news release said.

The current public health orders are set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 2. The orders say Manitobans can have up to 10 guests outdoors on private property, and gather in groups of up to 25 people in outdoor public spaces.

Indoor gatherings beyond immediate household members are still prohibited.

Hair salons, fitness centres, swimming pools and restaurants have reopened with limited capacity, and many indoor and outdoor activities have also resumed.

There are a number of freedoms for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.

Even so, public health officials are warning Manitobans to be careful, continue to wash their hands, stay home when sick, distance and wear masks.

