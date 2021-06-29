Manitoba warns against Canada Day parties as latest COVID-19 enforcement numbers released

As Canada Day approaches, the Manitoba government is warning people to observe public health orders in order to keep COVID-19 numbers down.

The warning was part of the weekly news release about health order enforcement on Tuesday, which said $56,070 worth of fines were handed out from June 21-27 to people breaching public health orders.

That included 31 tickets of $1,296 each to individuals and three $5,000 tickets to Winnipeg businesses — Confusion Corner Drinks and Food on Corydon Avenue, Recruit Ready on Eldridge Avenue and Santarem Recreational Club on Sargent Avenue.

Of the 31 $1,296 tickets, 29 were issued to individuals for gatherings in private residences or outdoors and two were issued for failure to self-isolate.

Another three tickets of $298 each were given to people who failed to wear a mask in indoor public places. Officials also handed out 62 warnings.

The current public health orders are set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 2. The orders say Manitobans can gather on private property in groups of up to 10, and in outdoor public spaces in groups up to 25.

Indoor gatherings beyond immediate household members are still prohibited.

Manitobans can also visit hair salons, fitness centres, swimming pools and restaurants, while numerous indoor and outdoor activities can also resume.

There are a number of freedoms for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.

Even so, public health officials are warning Manitobans to be careful.

Schools that want to host modified graduation ceremonies must adhere to the public health orders and guidelines in effect at the time the ceremonies take place, the province warned, offering a link that outlines the rules.

Conservation and park patrol officers are enforcing public health and state of emergency orders within provincial parks, and issued a $1,296 ticket last week for violating the gathering size rule, the news release said.

Campsites are considered private residences during the time people rent them.

Unpaid fines will net another $100 penalty and the person responsible will be prohibited from renewing a driver's licence or vehicle registration until the full amount is paid.

Unpaid amounts are also sent to a collections agency for further collection action, the province said.

Repeat offenders face all of that, plus larger fines and a $200 penalty for late payment.