Winnipeg gym shut down for violating public health orders
Gym owner says in letter to users that second location to open Tuesday under new compliant operator
The province has ordered the closure of a downtown Winnipeg gym for allegedly violating public health orders.
A closure notice on the door of Morfit Training Centre in Cityplace dated Oct. 8 says the company didn't comply with COVID-19 prevention orders.
Morfit Training Centre's two locations, one downtown and one in St. Boniface have been ticketed at least six times in the last three weeks. Officials ticketed both gyms with $5,000 fines the weeks of Sept. 20 and 27, adding up to a total of $30,000 in charges.
The gym owner had previously posted on the company's website that it wouldn't ask for COVID-19 vaccination status in spite of a provincial mandate that all gym-goers must show proof they are fully vaccinated.
In a Thursday email to gym goers, the owner alludes to how much the fines — resulting from the attempt to "stay open for everyone" are impacting his business.
"We knew... that not following the public health orders would likely mean we would eventually be shut down," the email says.
"We received a call from Manitoba Health this week stating they would shut our business down if we did not start enforcing the public health orders. This is after receiving several fines which we always intended on fighting. However, we are faced with closure before we can get to the courts."
Morfit's St. Boniface location closed Thursday and will reopen under a new name and ownership on Tuesday, the email says.
Morfit memberships will be honoured at White Lion Athletics, the new operator, the letter said, but White Lion will be abiding by public health orders, so users must provide their vaccine cards to enter.
White Lion will offer free online training for people who are no longer able to attend the gym because they don't want to be vaccinated.
Morfit Training Centre did not respond to a request for comment.
Since April 9, 2020, the province has issued 2,186 tickets to businesses and individuals for defying pubic health orders, resulting in $3,119,190 in fines.
The province says any updates on public health order infractions will be provided on Tuesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?