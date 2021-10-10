Winnipeg gym shut down for violating public health orders

The province has ordered the closure of a downtown Winnipeg gym for allegedly violating public health orders.

A closure notice on the door of Morfit Training Centre in Cityplace dated Oct. 8 says the company didn't comply with COVID-19 prevention orders.

Morfit Training Centre's two locations, one downtown and one in St. Boniface have been ticketed at least six times in the last three weeks. Officials ticketed both gyms with $5,000 fines the weeks of Sept. 20 and 27, adding up to a total of $30,000 in charges.

The gym owner had previously posted on the company's website that it wouldn't ask for COVID-19 vaccination status in spite of a provincial mandate that all gym-goers must show proof they are fully vaccinated.

In a Thursday email to gym goers, the owner alludes to how much the fines — resulting from the attempt to "stay open for everyone" are impacting his business.

The door to Morfit Training Centre in Cityplace has a closure notice pinned to it dated Oct. 8. (CBC)

"We knew... that not following the public health orders would likely mean we would eventually be shut down," the email says.

"We received a call from Manitoba Health this week stating they would shut our business down if we did not start enforcing the public health orders. This is after receiving several fines which we always intended on fighting. However, we are faced with closure before we can get to the courts."

Morfit's St. Boniface location closed Thursday and will reopen under a new name and ownership on Tuesday, the email says.

Morfit memberships will be honoured at White Lion Athletics, the new operator, the letter said, but White Lion will be abiding by public health orders, so users must provide their vaccine cards to enter.

White Lion will offer free online training for people who are no longer able to attend the gym because they don't want to be vaccinated.

Morfit Training Centre did not respond to a request for comment.

Since April 9, 2020, the province has issued 2,186 tickets to businesses and individuals for defying pubic health orders, resulting in $3,119,190 in fines.

The province says any updates on public health order infractions will be provided on Tuesday.