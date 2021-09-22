Winnipeg burger joint fined thousands, closed for repeated breaches of public health orders
Monstrosity Burger on Corydon Avenue ticketed at least 8 times this month
A Winnipeg burger restaurant has been ordered closed to indoor dining and repeatedly fined by provincial officials for breaking pandemic-related public health orders.
Monstrosity Burger on Corydon Avenue has received at least eight $5,000 fines since the beginning of the month, according to provincial enforcement reports.
From Sept. 13-19, the restaurant received six tickets. The week before it was fined twice.
A Manitoba public health notice posted on the door of the restaurant says it is ordered to remain closed for dine-in because of violations of the order which requires businesses to ensure people who enter are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
CBC News reached out to the owners of Monstrosity Burger, who declined to comment.
From Sept. 13-19, individuals across Manitoba were issued a total of 41 warnings and 12 tickets, the province said.
There was one $1,296 ticket to an individual, and 11 tickets for $298 each given to individuals for failure to wear a mask in an indoor public place.
Four other $5,000 tickets were issued that week to businesses, including three in Winkler and one in Winnipeg.
