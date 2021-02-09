39 tickets handed out in Manitoba for breaking COVID-19 rules last week

Manitobans accused of breaking COVID-19 public health orders were ordered to pay close to $48,714 in fines last week.

Between Feb. 1 to 7, 39 tickets were issued — 25 went to individuals who allegedly gathered in private residences or in yards, a news release from the province said.

Another six tickets of $298 were handed out for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

One ticket of $1,750 was handed out to someone accused of breaking the federal Quarantine Act requiring travellers to self-isolate.

One business was fined $5,000 last week, but the province didn't specify which rule the business was accused of breaking.

According to the province's website, the ticket went to Be.YOU.tiful Skin and Body Clinic on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

Since April 2020, 938 tickets have been issued to Manitobans who allegedly broke COVID-19 rules, totalling $1,311,150 in fines.