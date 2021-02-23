19 Manitobans handed $1,296 tickets last week for gatherings banned under COVID-19 health orders

An enforcement officer was assaulted last week, when 27 tickets were handed out for breaking COVID-19 rules in Manitoba, with more than two-thirds of the infractions related to gatherings, the province says.

In total, Manitobans accused of breaking COVID-19 public health orders were told to pay close to $34,000 in fines last week, the province said in a news release.

The news release does not say when the assault on an enforcement officer happened or if a ticket was given to the assailant for breaking a public health order, but the incident is under investigation.

Among 21 tickets for $1,296 issued to individuals, 19 were linked to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, a provincial news release said Tuesday.

The current public health orders limit outdoor gatherings to five people maximum. Households can have two designated visitors at a time inside, but it must always be the same two visitors, and up to five people outside in addition to residents.

Five tickets of $298 each were handed out for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place. One person was ticketed for allegedly failing to self-isolate under the federal Quarantine Act.

In all, the tickets issued from Feb. 15-21 carried a total of $33,856 in fines, the province said on its website .

Since enforcement efforts began in April, a total of 992 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.3 million in fines to businesses and individuals.