$76K in fines issued last week for violation of Manitoba's pandemic health orders
Tickets included 35 for violating ban on gatherings
More than 60 tickets, including 35 related to gatherings in private residences, were given out in Manitoba last week to people accused of violating COVID-19-related public health orders.
The tickets handed out from Dec. 14 to 20 amounted to $75,784 in fines — the lowest total in four weeks.
The ticket totals for the previous weeks were $83,146 (Dec. 7-13), $122,046 (Nov. 30-Dec. 6), and $181,574 (Nov. 23-29).
Included in the tickets given out last week were two $5,000 tickets to businesses for various offences, 48 tickets for $1,296 given to individuals for various offences, and 12 tickets for $298 for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place, according to a Tuesday news release from the province.
Asked about the private-gathering tickets at a news conference Tuesday morning, Premier Brian Pallister said those hosting gatherings that break the rules should expect to be fined.
The province's public health orders are not just there for show, he said.
"They're there to be effective in protecting people from the actions of others who, frankly, would abuse the public health orders to the detriment of their friends, neighbours and community," Pallister said.
"We have public health orders and we expect people to abide by them, and that's how we're going to protect each other."
Since April, Manitoba businesses and individuals have been handed more than $837,000 in fines.
