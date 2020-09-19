COVID-19 case identified at Winnipeg daycare

Public health officials are warning that a confirmed case of COVID-19 is connected to the Munroe Early Childhood Education Centre in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood.

A person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was in the Chalmers Avenue daycare on Monday in the morning and afternoon, according to a letter sent to parents from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority on Saturday.

"Be assured that public health investigations begin within 24 hours of a confirmed laboratory test to identify individuals who may have been exposed," the letter said.

The centre immediately closed off areas that may have been used by the infected person after it was informed of the positive test result. Those areas won't be used until they have been thoroughly cleaned.

All close contacts in the same room as the person who tested positive are being told to self-isolate for 14 days, but public health officials will contact those people directly.

Officials aren't providing the name or any identifying information about the person who tested positive.

Parents are asked to monitor their kids for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate them at any sign of illness; those who show symptoms should be tested for the coronavirus.

The centre will remain open to all other children and staff.