Skip to Main Content
Manitoba public health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Manitoba·Coming Up Live

Manitoba public health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Manitoba health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus at 1 p.m.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem

CBC News ·
Manitoba has 203 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. On Friday, provincial health officials announced the second death in the province related to the illness caused by the coronavirus. (NIAID-RML/The Associated Press/The Canadian Press)

Manitoba health officials are scheduled to provide the latest update about the novel coronavirus at 1 p.m. on Monday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Public health officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing Manitoba's total to 203.

So far, two people in Manitoba have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Latest local news:

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News