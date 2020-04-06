Manitoba public health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Manitoba health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus at 1 p.m.
CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem
Public health officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing Manitoba's total to 203.
So far, two people in Manitoba have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
