City of Winnipeg library workers back to work to shorten contactless pick-up wait times

Nearly 100 City of Winnipeg part-time employees are being called back to work to help shorten wait times for the contactless library pickup-and-return service.

In a news conference Wednesday, Jay Shaw, the city's assistant chief of emergency management, said the 91 employees laid off because of COVID-19 restrictions will be back at work by Feb. 8.

"We're happy to bring back the 91 people … We want to make sure we get those holds pick-up services working a little bit better," he said.

There have been some complaints about wait times, Shaw says.

"We've seen such an incredible demand for holds and curbside pickup," Ed Cuddy, the manager of library services, said in a news release Wednesday.

He says adding that recalling employees will help staff keep pace with the number of returns and requests.

There is currently contactless pickup available at 10 libraries in the city, and that's not expected to change when the workers are called back.

However, Shaw says, the city hopes to expand the hours in the latter half of February. The libraries are currently open for about four hours a day.

In total, Shaw says, about 600 City of Winnipeg employees were laid off because of COVID-19.