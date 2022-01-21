Winnipeg city councillors, public delegates potentially exposed to COVID-19 at meeting

The City of Winnipeg is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a city hall meeting this week.

Someone who was infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was in the council chamber during Wednesday's executive policy committee meeting, which lasted almost seven hours. That person just tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning, the city says.

People who may have been exposed include Mayor Brian Bowman, city councillors who are part of EPC, a handful of clerks, and public delegates who addressed the committee in person.

Everyone who was at the meeting has been notified of the exposure, including members of the media.

In an email, city staff said those who are fully immunized or have had COVID-19 within the past six months, and are asymptomatic and have no pre-existing medical conditions, don't have to self-isolate. They should, however, monitor for symptoms.

All guests at city hall have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, must physically distance from one another, and have to wear a mask at all times.

The council chamber closed for a few hours Friday morning for a deep clean, but has since reopened.