4 more cases of omicron variant discovered in Manitoba

Four new confirmed cases of the omicron variant, also known as B.1.1.529, have been detected in Manitoba, a provincial news release says.

The news comes just one day after the first case of the variant was reported in the province.

One of the four people who tested positive for the newest coronavirus variant of concern recently travelled to Manitoba from a federally advised country, while the other cases are close contacts and are currently asymptomatic, the province said.

The total number of omicron cases in Manitoba is five, the province said.

Manitoba also reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, the news release said.

