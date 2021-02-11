247 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported over 3 days in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials announce 247 new COVID-19 cases and another death over three days on Monday, the first time the province's online dashboard has been updated since Friday.

There were 108 cases on Saturday, 88 on Sunday and 51 on Monday.

The death reported Monday was a woman in her 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, who had an unspecified variant of concern.

The province also provided details on Monday about four previously reported deaths from Friday, when no specific information was given.

They were a woman in her 60s from Southern Health region linked to the delta variant, a man in his 60s from the Northern Health Region linked to an unspecified variant of concern, a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern and a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

There have now been 1,231 deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases reported Monday, there were 26 in the Southern Health region (22 in people not fully vaccinated), 11 in the Prairie Mountain Health region (seven not fully vaccinated), nine in the Winnipeg health region (four not fully vaccinated), three in the Interlake-Eastern health region (all not fully vaccinated) and two in the Northern Health Region (zero not fully vaccinated).

The five-day test positivity in the province is now 3.3 per cent, up 0.1 per cent since Friday, while in Winnipeg it is 1.4 per cent.

Manitoba still at risk of 'severe' pandemic trajectory

The province is still on the severe trajectory outlined in its modelling scenarios released in August, though on the lower end of it, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday.

Under the severe scenario, the model estimated Manitoba could see as many as 500 cases per day and more than 100 COVID-19 patients in ICUs by mid-December.

Roussin said the province was still on that trajectory when it comes to ICU patients as of a couple of weeks ago.

"We still have to see over over time where that trend will take us. We're certainly still at risk of those severe outcomes," he said.

As of Monday, there are 90 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care.

Fifty-two of those cases are considered active, meaning they are still considered infectious.

Those who are not vaccinated make up 77 per cent of hospitalized patients with active COVID-19, while 17 per cent are fully vaccinated and six per cent are only partly vaccinated.

In intensive care, 73 per cent of patients with active COVID-19 are not vaccinated, while 27 per cent are fully vaccinated.

An outbreak has been declared at St Augustine's School in Brandon. One class has been moved to remote learning and moved to the restricted (orange) level in the province's pandemic response system.

The outbreak has been declared over at Miniota School in Miniota, Man.