Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

No update Thursday on Manitoba COVID-19 cases due to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

There is no update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba from public health officials Thursday due to the observation of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Updates to resume Friday

CBC News ·
Manitoba COVID-19 data updates will resume Friday. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

There is no update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba from public health officials Thursday due to the observation of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

No news release was sent out and the online dashboard was not updated.

The media bulletin and web updates will resume Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now