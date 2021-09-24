60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Friday

There are 60 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday and no new deaths from the illness, according to an update on the province's online dashboard.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate has dropped slightly to two per cent, down from 2.3 per cent the day prior.

The online data dashboard says there are 66 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, down two from Thursday. Of those, 15 are in intensive care.

More than 75 per cent of those in hospital with active COVID-19 cases (those considered still infectious) were not vaccinated at all. Meanwhile, all of the active ICU cases are unvaccinated people, the dashboard shows.

As of midnight Thursday, there were a total of 81 patients in intensive care, including both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

The critical care program's normal, pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72 patients.

Of the 60 new cases reported Friday, 39 — or 65 per cent — were people not vaccinated against COVID-19 at all, the online dashboard says.

There were also six infections involving people only partially vaccinated (10 per cent of Friday's new cases), while the remaining 15 cases (25 per cent) were fully vaccinated people.

As of Friday, 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.9 per cent had two doses, the dashboard says.

There are 24 new cases in the Southern Health region, 16 in the Winnipeg health region, nine in the Prairie Mountain Health region, six in the Interlake-Eastern health region, and five in the Northern Health Region, the Manitoba COVID-19 data page says.

Another 56 COVID-19 cases have now been linked to more contagious coronavirus variants since the data was last updated Thursday: five are linked to the alpha variant, while the remaining new cases have yet to be linked to a specific variant.

One case previously linked to the delta variant has been removed from that category.

The number of COVID-19 deaths linked to coronavirus variants remains at 203.

To date, 1,207 people have died in Manitoba after contracting COVID-19. As of Friday, there are 499 active cases in the province, while 58,294 patients have recovered.

The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic is now exactly 60,000, the dashboard says.