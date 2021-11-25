183 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday

Manitoba public health officials announce 183 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Thursday.

The highest number of new cases was reported in the Southern Health region, which had 60.

The Prairie Mountain Health region had the second highest number of cases with 44, while 38 were reported in the Winnipeg health region, 34 were reported in the Northern Health Region, and seven were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

The current five-day test positivity rate in the province is now 5.5 per cent, down from 5.9 per cent on Wednesday. In Winnipeg, it is 2.5 per cent.

There are currently 136 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 153 on Wednesday. That includes 24 in intensive care, up two patients from the day before.

The province also provided more information on the 12 people who have died from COVID-19 since Monday in a news bulletin.

Four of the deaths were linked to outbreaks at personal care homes and/or hospitals.

The four deaths reported Tuesday were a woman in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, a woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, and a man in his 50s from the Southern Health region.

The deaths reported Wednesday were a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, and a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region linked to an outbreak at Third Crossing Manor.

The five deaths reported Thursday were a woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region linked to an outbreak at the Benito Personal Care Home, a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, a woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre and Russell Personal Care Home, a man his 90s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home, and a woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region.