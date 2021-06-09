809 cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths reported in Manitoba over 3 days

Manitoba reports 809 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths over the last three days.

There were 276 cases on Saturday, 333 on Sunday, and 200 on Monday, the province said in a news release.

Sunday is the first time there have been more than 300 cases reported in a single day since June 4, when there were 329.

The province has also confirmed nine new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the number of confirmed cases of the variant in Manitoba to 17, the news release says.

New restrictions meant to curb the spread of the Omicron variant in Manitoba come into effect at midnight Monday.

The Winnipeg health region had the highest number of new cases over the last three days, with 513.

The Southern Health region had the second highest number of new cases, with 136 over three days, the Northern Health Region had 67, the Prairie Mountain Health region had 57 and the Interlake-Eastern health region had 36.

The current five-day test positivity rate has surged to eight per cent provincially, compared to 6.5 per cent on Friday. In Winnipeg, it's 8.1 per cent.

To date, 78.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 84.4 per cent have at least one, and 14.5 per cent have three.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 63 per cent were in people fully vaccinated, 11 per cent were in people partially vaccinated, and 27 per cent were in those not vaccinated at all (percentages do not total 100 due to rounding).

However, the majority of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization are still those who aren't vaccinated.

Among those in hospital with active COVID-19, 57 per cent are unvaccinated, 36 per cent are fully vaccinated and seven per cent are partly vaccinated.

When looking at those in ICU with active COVID-19, 81 per cent are unvaccinated, 10 per cent are fully vaccinated and 10 per cent are partly vaccinated.

There were 137 people in hospital with COVID-19 Monday, with 27 in intensive care.

Half of the deaths reported over the last three days are in the Southern Health region, where the COVID-19 vaccine uptake is lowest in the province.

There were three deaths reported Saturday: a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region, and a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region.

On Sunday, two deaths were reported, both in Southern Health: a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, the latter linked to an outbreak at the Manitoba Developmental Centre.

There was one death reported Monday, a man in his 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

An outbreak has been declared over at the Misericordia Health Centre in the Transitional Care Unit (TCU), C5.