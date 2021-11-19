Manitoba reports new 4th-wave high, with 201 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Manitoba's daily case count has reached a new high for the fourth wave of the pandemic, with 201 new cases announced Friday.

That comes a week after the previous fourth-wave high of 193 cases was reported last Friday.

The last time Manitoba reported more than 200 cases on a single day was on June 12, when there were 294 new cases.

Four more deaths from the illness — three in the Southern Health region and one in the Winnipeg health region — were also reported Friday on the province's online dashboard.

There have now been 1,285 deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba. Details such as the age and sex of the latest deaths are not released via the online dashboard.

The current five-day test positivity rate for Manitoba is 5.2 per cent, down slightly from 5.4 per cent Thursday.

There are currently 154 people in hospital with COVID-19, down three from the day before. That includes 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

There were 66 new cases in the Southern Health region, 62 in the Winnipeg region, and 21 in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, according to the dashboard. The Northern Health and Prairie Mountain Health regions each had 26 new cases.

Of the new cases announced Friday, 116 were in people not vaccinated, six were in people only partially vaccinated and 79 were in people fully vaccinated, the province's online dashboard says.

Currently, 54 per cent people in hospital with active COVID-19 are unvaccinated, six per cent are partly vaccinated and 40 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the intensive care units, 80 per cent with active COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have at least one dose.

As well, 106 more COVID-19 cases have now been linked to unspecified coronavirus variants of concern, according to the province's variant dashboard.