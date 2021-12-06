539 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Manitoba over 3 days

There were 539 cases and six new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past three days in Manitoba, a news release from the provincial government says.

There were 191 new cases on Saturday, 211 on Sunday and 137 Monday.

No cases of the B.1.1.529 or omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba at this time, and all positive travel-related specimens are being sequenced, the province says.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba due to the coronavirus is now 1,334.

There were two deaths reported Saturday: a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s, both from the Southern Health region. Both deaths are linked to an outbreak at the Manitoba Developmental Centre, the news release says.

The deaths reported Sunday were woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grace Hospital surgery unit, and a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, both from the Southern Health region.

There was one death reported Monday: a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The Winnipeg health region had the highest number of new cases over the last three days, with 186, and the Southern Health region had 176 new cases.

The Northern Health region had 79 new cases over three days, and the Prairie Mountain Health and Interlake-Eastern health regions each had 49 new cases over three days.

As of Monday, 152 Manitobans are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 in intensive care.