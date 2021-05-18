335 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba

Manitoba announced 335 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

The death is a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B117 coronavirus variant of concern, the province said in a news release.

The latest cases include 241 in the Winnipeg health region. The Southern Health region has the next highest amount with 29, followed by 26 in the Interlake–Eastern health region and 25 in the Northern Health Region.

Prairie Mountain Health region has the fewest new cases Tuesday, with 14.

