1 new COVID-19 case ends Manitoba's 6-day streak of no new cases

Manitoba was unable to make it a full week without a new case of COVID-19 being identified, as public health officials announce one new case Monday.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in the province is 290, though there are only 26 active cases.

One person is in hospital, but not in intensive care.

Seven people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, and 257 people have recovered from the virus.

(Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

On Sunday, 487 lab tests were conducted, pushing the total done since February to 35,200. That means roughly 2.6 per cent of Manitoba's population has been tested for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The province is reminding the public that only four COVID-19 testing sites are open on Victoria Day:

Sargent Tommy Prince Place

Bison Drive drive-thru

Winkler

Selkirk

The rest will reopen on Tuesday.

(Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms no longer need to be referred to a testing site, though they are encouraged to use the online screening tool to ensure they meet the criteria for testing.