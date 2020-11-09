4 cases of COVID-19 at Canada Post mail processing plant in Winnipeg

Four cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the last five days at a Canada Post mail processing facility in Winnipeg, the Crown corporation reported on Sunday.

The first case was discovered on Wednesday, Canada Post said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

The employee works at the Winnipeg mail processing plant on Wellington Avenue and was last there on Oct. 26. They weren't symptomatic while at work.

On Thursday, Canada Post learned of two additional cases at the same plant.

"These employees were working in different sections of the facility at different times of the day," a Canada Post spokesperson said. The employees were last there a week prior and were asymptomatic.

Another employee tested positive on Sunday, and was last in the mail processing plant on Thursday.

"We are working with public health and at this time there is no connection between the cases," the spokesperson said, adding that thorough sanitization was done after Canada Post learned of each of the four positive tests.

Canada Post said it has been in touch with public health officials since the beginning of the pandemic and has increased cleaning, implemented physical distancing in all facilities and is providing reusable face coverings.

Canada Post has also supported contact tracing efforts in connection with these cases.