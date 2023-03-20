High-risk Manitobans now eligible for spring COVID-19 booster

The Manitoba government is providing a spring COVID-19 booster vaccine for individuals considered high risk.

The province described high-risk individuals as adults 65 and older, moderate to severely immunocompromised adults who are 18 and older, long-term care or assisted living facilities residents and Indigenous people aged 45 and older, according to a Monday news release.

Individuals who did not receive a booster shot during the 2022 fall booster campaign are also encouraged to get one now.

According to the province, nearly 78 per cent of Manitoba residents have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 20 per cent of Manitobans have had one dose of a vaccine as of March 4, the province said.

To get the best immune response, a wait of six months between booster shots is recommended. It is also recommended to wait six months after a COVID-19 infection before being vaccinated, or at minimum to be recovered from the infection, to get the best response.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at medical clinics and pharmacies among other locations listed on the vaccine finder.

For many of the locations an appointment can be made by either calling the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 or by making an appointment through the online portal.

The province recommends discussing vaccine timing with a health-care provider before making an appointment.