Manitobans shouldn't delay getting booster if they had COVID-19, Reimer says

Manitobans who recently tested positive for COVID-19 before they could get a third dose of the vaccine shouldn't wait three months to get the booster, the medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force says.

Some people might think that a previous infection might spike their immunity naturally, without the need of a booster, but that's not the case, Dr. Joss Reimer said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We have seen that infections with Delta or previous variants do not protect well against Omicron. So you should not wait three months before coming for your next dose," she said

Reimer says anyone who has recently tested positive or has symptoms of COVID-19 but has an appointment for a booster must isolate for five days after the onset of symptoms before they can attend an appointment, so they may need to reschedule.

"You don't need to drop everything and run to the clinic the day that you feel better, but please don't wait three months," she said.

At the beginning of the vaccine campaign, the province advised Manitobans to wait 12 weeks after infection before getting a shot, but that advice no longer stands.

"This was because we had a very limited supply of vaccines at that time, and we wanted to make sure that people had no immunity at all were prioritized over people who had some immunity from their infection. This is no longer the case today," Reimer said.

To book or reschedule a vaccine appointment, visit the province's vaccine website or call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).