3 in critical following incident at pool in west Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say three people were taken to hospital in critical condition Sunday following an incident at a pool in Winnipeg’s Courts of St. James.
Emergency crews called to the Courts of St. James just before 5 p.m.
A police spokesperson tells CBC News emergency crews were called to the apartment complex and shopping centre at the corner of Portage Avenue and Ronald Street shortly before 5 p.m.
The spokesperson wouldn't provide ages or genders of the three people, or say how they were injured.
A release from the city late Sunday said paramedic crews provided medical treatment to the three people at the scene before they were rushed to hospital.
