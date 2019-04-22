3 in critical following incident at pool in west Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say three people were taken to hospital in critical condition Sunday following an incident at a pool in Winnipeg's Courts of St. James.

A police spokesperson tells CBC News emergency crews were called to the apartment complex and shopping centre at the corner of Portage Avenue and Ronald Street shortly before 5 p.m.

The spokesperson wouldn't provide ages or genders of the three people, or say how they were injured.

A release from the city late Sunday said paramedic crews provided medical treatment to the three people at the scene before they were rushed to hospital.

