Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa questioned in court about Manitoba pandemic restrictions

One of the public faces of Manitoba's pandemic response is being scrutinized Wednesday in court as seven churches challenge the province's authority to impose restrictions.

Shared Health Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa, who used to address Manitobans daily at COVID-19 news conferences, faced questions from Jared Brown, a lawyer working for seven rural Manitoba churches, a pastor, a deacon and a man ticketed for attending an anti-lockdown protest.

Under cross-examination, Siragusa said she is supportive of the restrictions Manitoba has imposed to date.

Siragusa, who is also the provincial lead of health system integration and quality, said she isn't responsible for making public health orders but provides feedback based on her role assessing the health-care system's capacity to respond to the pandemic's impact.

She said as of April, 16,000 elective surgeries have been delayed due to the pandemic. The province's public health orders did not mandate cancellations, but medical experts decided to delay surgeries based on what was happening in hospitals, she said.

Early in the pandemic, Siragusa was a calm presence in the face of sometimes grim news at daily COVID briefings.

While Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin delivered news about case counts, Siragusa made an effort to convey positive news, sharing anecdotes about people helping their neighbours and the drawings of children.

This is the third day of an expected two-week hearing questioning Manitoba's authority to limit personal freedoms with public health orders aimed at controlling the pandemic.

The applicants argue the orders violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protections of religion, expression and peaceful assembly.

The province's lawyers say the restrictions are reasonable measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.