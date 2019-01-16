'Heartbreaking': Worst fears confirmed after couple stops to help elderly woman hit by car

A Winnipeg couple tried in vain to help save an elderly woman who was struck by a car and killed on Henderson Highway Tuesday morning.

It was just after 7:30 a.m. Jonathan and Jen Millions had dropped off their kids at Montessori School and were headed to work downtown when traffic suddenly came to a stop.

"As we came up a little closer we saw that in the curb lane there was a lady lying face-down on the curb and some people standing there," said Jonathan Millions.

Both Jen and Jonathan said they're trained in CPR and wanted to see if they could help.

"We just pulled up and then right away we just jumped out," said Jen Millions.

They said one person was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher who instructed them to turn the elderly victim over and begin CPR. Jonathan said one woman at the scene started doing chest compressions on the victim, so he got down on the ground ready to switch off with her. He said another man started giving the victim mouth-to-mouth and they continued doing CPR until paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

"I knew right away she was pretty much deceased just from — without going into too much detail — just from the scene, the color of her skin tone, her injuries to her head and her face and also the condition that her body was in. Even still we got right in there and felt the need to still provide her CPR," said Jen.

Jen and Jonathan Millions were on their way to work when they noticed a woman lying face-down on Henderson Highway. The couple stopped to help and performed CPR on the elderly victim. The woman was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

Jen and Jonathan said police told them the woman was in her early 70s. They didn't see her get hit, but said a driver who did told them the victim flew 20 or 30 feet in the air before hitting the ground.

Jen said while she and her husband stopped to help, many other drivers continued on their way.

"The thing I would say it just surprised me is people just don't stop. It's in rush hour in Winnipeg, there's all these people on Henderson Highway trying to commute downtown and people just don't stop," she said.

Driver visibly shaken

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

"It definitely doesn't sit well when you're there and you do what you can to try and help," said Jonathan. "You feel sorry and condolences to the family ... but at the same time we also do feel sorry for the man who was driving that hit her, as that was something that would be very difficult to live with."

"You could see he was so visibly shaken up and pacing back and forth and praying," said Jen. "I can't imagine being in that position because he's going to have to live with that for the rest of his life."

The Millions believe the woman was trying to cross the road, but hope the police investigation will be able to determine what happened.

"I think people, anyone, any age really ... just sometimes forget, you know, how dangerous roads really are. If you take that extra 30 seconds to walk to the next designated crossing area, it's a game-changer at that point," said Jen.

"Sometimes yeah you might be in a rush to catch the bus but if you're trying to cross a busy road at rush hour ... it's worth taking that extra minute to walk up to the next light or crosswalk," said Jonathan.

Gave dashcam video to police

Officers from the Winnipeg police traffic reconstruction unit spent hours at the scene trying to piece together what happened. The couple said paramedics had collected the woman's belongings and took them to the hospital before police arrived to investigate.

"So when the investigators got there they really had nothing to go on. There was one boot left that they left but everything else that was all strewn over the road was all taken," said Jen.

Traffic was routed around the crash site, surrounded by yellow police tape. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Both Jen and Jonathan said they have dashcams in their car that captured images of the scene in the minutes after the crash. They gave the images to police to help in their investigation.

"If it was a matter of maybe she slipped or if it was something more … hopefully the Winnipeg police could figure that out given the information," said Jen.

Police have not yet revealed who the woman was or where she was going, but that's something Jen Millions still can't get out of her head.

"To me it looks like she was maybe going to volunteer because she had packed a lunch. She had a name tag on and looked like she had her whole day planned, which was just … heartbreaking to see that, especially after finding out her age," she said.

"You know, she probably had this great day planned and good intentions to go volunteer or do something and you know it just it takes a second and then that all changes."