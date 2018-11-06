7 key moments in time for Winnipeg's new city council

For the past 13 days, city hall has existed in a sort of purgatory. Winnipeggers voted for a new council on Oct. 24, but that new group of elected officials has yet to get down to work.

This netherworld is about to end. Here are some important dates as council starts getting down to business:

Tuesday at noon: Councillors on the clock

The beginning of the long dash following 10 seconds of silence doesn't just indicate exactly noon on CBC Radio on Tuesday. It's also the moment when the last council term formally expires and a new one begins.

At noon, the City of Winnipeg stops paying departed councillors Jenny Gerbasi, Mike Pagtakhan, Russ Wyatt, Shawn Dobson and Marty Morantz. All of them have until noon to clear out their offices. All of them have already done so, city clerk Marc Lemoine said Monday.

Noon is also the moment the city starts employing five incoming councillors: Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry), Vivian Santos (Point Douglas), Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River), Shawn Nason (Transcona) and Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo).

"They officially start to get paid according to the charter," Lemoine said.

That means you may start complaining to the newbies about your potholes at 12:01 p.m.

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.: Swearing 'em all in

The inaugural meeting of this new council is almost entirely ceremonial. This is the moment where Mayor Brian Bowman, 10 returning city councillors and the five council rookies are sworn in.

Traditionally, the council gallery is full of friends and family members of elected officials during the inaugural meeting. Traditionally, this is an entirely collegial meeting, as well.

Nov. 13: Public meetings resume

While members of council are technically back at work right now, the real heavy lifting begins a week from now, when three of council's five community committees meet for the first time this term.

There are two monster public hearings slated for the same Tuesday evening, at two different committees.

Assiniboia community committee will consider a land-use plan for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, the addictions-treatment facility slated for the former Vimy Arena site. This meeting takes place in the main council chamber, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, City Centre community committee will hold a court-ordered hearing over a land-use plan for the Parker neighbourhood.

Both hearings are expected to last hours and may conclude after midnight. They will serve as a jarring introduction for rookie Charleswood-Tuxedo Coun. Klein, who sits on the Assiniboia committee, as well as rookie Fort Rouge Coun. Rollins, who sits on the City Centre committee.

The newbies will get some advice from city clerks about how to handle quasi-judicial hearings.

"My staff do sit down with all the councillors and make sure they're comfortable with the mechanics," Lemoine said.

Nov. 14: The Sorting Hat of city hall

Couns. Klein and Rollins are bound to be groggy at 9:30 a.m., when council holds its annual organizational meeting.

This is the meeting where elected officials get assigned to various council subcommittees.

The actual meeting is a formality. Bowman has already announced who will sit on executive policy committee and the councillors will know their roles prior to this gathering.

Dec. 13: The first real kick at the can

During a regular year at city hall, all members of council gather for a full meeting no fewer than 11 times a year. During an election year, there are only nine of these regular meetings.

The final one of the calendar year takes place on Dec. 13. It also happens to be the first meeting of this new council and a chance to witness the new dynamics at play between this new batch of elected officials.

Mayor Brian Bowman officially begins his second term Tuesday at noon. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

The incoming councillors will have a chance to show off their oratorial skills, or lack thereof. They will also get a chance to indicate how they relate to Bowman's unofficial governing clique, informally known as EPC+2, and the unofficial opposition.

The key players to watch will be rookie councillors Klein and Nason, who have yet to align themselves with either party.

March 31: Crunch time, for number crunches

Usually but not always, city council passes Winnipeg's annual budget before the end of a calendar year. That usually isn't possible during election years.

Council must get the job done by March 31, which also happens to be the date when all registered 2018 election candidates have to file their campaign expenses.

May 31: Show us the money

The final day in May is a special one for democracy, as it's the day when the City of Winnipeg publishes audited campaign expenses for all 2018 council candidates.

This is when the public gets to see how much money each candidate for mayor and council raised, how much of this cash they spent and where the money went. This is also when the city discloses the identities of campaign donors who coughed up $250 or more to any candidate.