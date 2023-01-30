Naloxone training aims to give Winnipeg mayor, councillors sense of emergency responders' work

City councillors and their assistants took part in an unusual training seminar on Monday, learning how to administer naloxone — a medication that reduces the effects of opioids.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and eight city councillors received naloxone education and training in a city hall conference room over the lunch hour.

Cory Guest, the public education co-ordinator for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, told elected officials and their staff about the frequency of opioid overdoses, how naloxone works to reduce their severity and how to administer naloxone needles.

Gillingham said he organized the seminar so councillors could gain a better understanding of the demands facing emergency services in Winnipeg, which he said will help inform their decisions about funding for the fire-paramedic service.

St. James Coun. Shawn Dobson said he was surprised to learn naloxone is harmless if it's administered to someone who is not suffering from an overdose.

"I found out that any time you run across someone that has respiratory distress and you suspect it could be opioids, your No. 1 thing is to use naloxone," Dobson said.

The medication, which is readily available for free at pharmacies, will be placed in councillors' offices, as well as in the foyer outside the mayor's office at city hall.

"Now that we have some training it may be that we are in a position some time to administer these life-saving drugs," Gillingham said.