Winnipeg city council gears up for first meeting of new term — and final gathering of 2018

The final city council meeting of 2018 will also be the first real gathering of Winnipeg's new batch of elected officials.

Rookie councillors Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River), Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo), Shawn Nason (Transcona), Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) and Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) will all get their first taste of a non-ceremonial council meeting Thursday morning.

The agenda for the meeting is light, as it is for most December council meetings. The most significant item before council is Mayor Brian Bowman's push to freeze transit fares in 2019.

Historically, when council agendas have few contentious issues to debate, more verbal missives are launched in the mayor's direction during question period.

But since this is the first meeting of the council term — and there are only 12 days to go before Christmas — it's unlikely councillors are in a catankerous mood.

There are also only four holdovers from the unofficial council opposition from the last term: Couns. Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan), Ross Eadie (Mynarski), Janice Lukes (Waverley West) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan), all of whom endorsed mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk's campaign to unseat Bowman last fall.

Eadie wants mandatory bike registration

Coun. Ross Eadie wants to see whether bicycles can be registered when they're sold at retail stores.

The Mynarski councillor has authored a motion to explore whether retail stores can register bikes at the point of purchase.

Only 2,052 bicycles are registered in Winnipeg, Eadie states in the motion, arguing police could identify stolen bikes more easily if registration becomes widespread.

The councillor's motion is expected to be referred to a council committee in January.