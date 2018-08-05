Cottonwood Lady memorial an act of kindness from one First Nation to another

More than 100 years ago, a group of 13-year-old indigenous boys planted cottonwood trees outside the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School.

Little did they know that they were planting the seeds to a powerful memorial for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The Cottonwood Lady memorial now stands on Sagkeeng First Nation, a gift from Long Plain First Nation which uses the former residential school building as a resource centre.

It was carved out of the trees the boys planted all those years ago, by artist Garry Meeches.

Nahanni Fontaine, MLA for St. Johns and a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, was involved in the project and attended the dedication ceremony last week.

Several family members of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls were at the dedication ceremony for the memorial. (Facebook/Nahanni Fontaine)

About two years ago, they noticed the trees were beginning to die, so the chief and council of Long Plain First Nation decided to use them to create a memorial of some kind for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, Fontaine said.

In February, the not-guilty verdict in the Tina Fontaine's murder trial devastated the teen's home community of Sagkeeng First Nation, Nahanni Fontaine said.

It was then that Long Plains Chief David Meeches reached out to Fontaine about gifting the memorial to Sagkeeng.

That gesture was an example of how caring the Indigenous community can be, she said.

"To me, out of what is to me one of the quintessential examples of a tragedy, in respect to Tina Fontaine and everything that was surrounding her murder, came a moment of beauty," she said.

The dedication ceremony took place in Sagkeeng First Nation on Aug. 1, and included several people with missing or murdered family members.

Seeing the trees planted by those boys in the residential school system also drew up "a bunch of emotions," Fontaine said.

"You are transported back to a time when our people, our children were so abominably oppressed and abused," she said.

The memorial was created by artist Garry Meeches. (Facebook/Nahanni Fontaine)

"It always brings your to this place of sadness, this deep, cellular level of sadness."

But there was also something poetic about seeing what those trees had been transformed into "when you know that the issue of MMIWG is born within the colonial history of Canada, within that oppression," she said.

"And then here are these boys that they planted something that would represent hat history, and represent these women 100 years later."