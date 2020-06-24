Corydon patio fined after province says it repeatedly broke physical distancing orders

A Winnipeg restaurant previously warned for crowding on its patio has been fined.

Chaise Corydon received a $2,542 ticket on Monday, according to a Manitoba health protection report.

A provincial spokesperson said the violation related to "social distancing" on the patio. The Corydon Avenue restaurant was fined as a "follow-up to earlier warnings," the email said.

The restaurant failed to comply with public health orders instituted on June 1.

At the time, attendance at restaurants was restricted to 50 per cent of capacity and tables were required to be kept two metres apart.

Chaise Corydon has been fined for violating COVID-19 protocols. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The current public order requires restaurant operators to use physical barriers or reasonably maintain a distance of at least two metres between people sitting at different tables.

The restaurant was provided with guidance on how to comply, the province said Tuesday.

The owner did not respond to an interview request from CBC News.