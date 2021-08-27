Honorary renaming of Corydon Avenue stretch pays tribute to Assiniboine Park Diversity Gardens

The City of Winnipeg has renamed a stretch of Corydon Avenue to mark the completion of the outdoor phase of the construction of the Leaf in Assiniboine Park.

Honorary "The Leaf Way" signs will mark the stretch of Corydon from Park Boulevard North to Shaftesbury Boulevard for the next five years. After that, the signs will be donated to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The outdoor Gardens at the Leaf opened last month, three years after the old Assiniboine Park Conservancy building was demolished. The new facility sits on 35 acres in the southeast corner of Assiniboine Park.

Six different outdoor gardens focus on expressing the diversity of Canada and the world through plants.

The main indoor conservatory is expected open in late 2022.

The Leaf — Canada's Diversity Gardens is the last major phase of the three-phase redevelopment of Assiniboine Park and Zoo, which began in 2009.