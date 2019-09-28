Correctional Services Canada investigates death of Manitoba woman in Quebec prison

A 50-year-old Manitoba woman incarcerated at a Quebec women's prison died on Wednesday.

Corinne April McKay was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder at the Joliette Institution for Women, Correctional Services Canada said in a statement issued Friday.

She was sentenced in Brandon Court of Queen's Bench on April 10, 2018, according to court records.

McKay's next of kin have been notified of her death, the statement said. Police and the coroner have also been notified, as required by Correctional Services Canada policy.

Correctional Services Canada will review the circumstances of her death, as it does in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the statement said.